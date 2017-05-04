Academy Old Pupils’ staging Cycle Sportive

Ballymena Academy Old Pupils Association is staging a Cycle Sportive on Saturday, May 6, from the School’s Sixth Form Centre.

There is a 45 mile cycle and also a 62 mile cycle route called the tour of the houses which passes by all four of the school houses Trostan, Lurigethan, Knocklayde and Slemish.

Registration for Route One is at 8am for 8.30am departure for the 62-mile trip with registration for Route Two at 9am for a 9.30am departure.

There is also a novice 20 mile cycle taking in the beautiful Braid countryside commencing at 10am.

Refreshments will be provided at the finish of the sportive which is in support of the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Minimum donation is £15.