Advent Reflections at lunchtime

The annual series of lunchtime Advent Reflections in Ballymena organised by Ballymena Church Members Forum in partnership with four Town Centre churches starts this week.

These are opportunities for people of all denominations, or none, to come together in worship and reflection on the coming of Christ into the world.

The services are organised at lunchtime so that shoppers and people working in Ballymena can take some time out to connect with others and focus on the true meaning of Christmas.

All the meetings are on Thursdays and start at 12.30 until around 1.15pm.

This year the meetings are on November 30 in Ballymena Methodist Church, on December 7 in West Presbyterian Church, December 14 December in All Saints Roman Catholic Church and December 21 in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland.