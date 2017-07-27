Advice and support on childminding

NICMA the Childminding Association’s Childminding Development Officer, Liz Brown, is out and about this summer offering support and advice to parents about the benefits of using a registered childminder.

All registered childminders will have received training in Health & Safety, Safeguarding & Child Protection and Paediatric First Aid and are regularly inspected by their local Health & Social Care Trust Early Years Team to ensure they are delivering the highest standard of care.

An added benefit for parents using a registered childminder is the opportunity to access financial help with their childcare costs through the tax credit system.

Liz can also provide information about becoming a registered childminder yourself - if you are interested in sharing in the care and development of young children by becoming a self-employed day care provider and would like to find out more simply contact NICMA on 028 9181 1015 or visit the website - www.nicma.org.

Alternatively you can contact Liz direct on 0751 747 2271 or by email at liz.brown@nicma.org.