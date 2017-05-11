Ahoghill In Bloom team litter pick attracts support from Canada!

Ahoghill is through to the final of this year’s All Ireland Tidy Town competition and, keen to keep the village in tip-top condition, the local ‘In Bloom’ team put out a call for assistance to the local community for a major spring ‘tidy up’.

They had not expected, however, to receive international support for the initiative.

Holidaymaker Thora chats to Billy Kyle as she lends a hand in the Ahoghill in Bloom team's village "litter pick'

The team was delighted to be joined by Thora O’Grady who was on holiday in the village from Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

When Thora heard about the event she was determined to play her part and got involved in the various activities on the day.

A spokesperson said: “It was a privilege to have Thora’s support. She definitely brought an international dimension to our village tidy up. We hope that she will now agree to take on the role as an honorary ambassador for Ahoghill on her international travels.”

Members of Brookside Church BB also joined in and their enthusiastic contribution was much appreciated by the team. As always, Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club gave their support with members helping in an environmental clean up at the Creamery Burn.

Ahoghill In Bloom team volunteers hard at work tidying the river embankment during their recent 'litter pick' event in the village.

Several other residents joined in a whole variety of work which was undertaken in order to ensure that the village is looking its very best prior to the visit by the judges later in May.

Ahoghill has enjoyed great success in recent years in various competitions culminating last year in being named ‘Champion of Champions’ in the Britain in Bloom Awards. The local team is determined not to rest on its laurels and a busy programme of work is planned over the coming weeks. There are also plans being developed for a new Civic Clock in the Diamond. Planning permission has been granted and it is hoped that work will be able to commence once the necessary funding is in place. A few months ago the Council announced plans to create a new public park in Ahoghill. This will be adjacent to the Community Centre and will include a sensory garden, outdoor classroom, wildflower areas, children’s play area, outdoor gym equipment etc.

Plans are well advanced and a public consultation evening will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at 6.30pm in the Community Centre.

Volunteers tidy the floral displays during the Ahoghill in Bloom team litter pick day on May 6 in the village.

Members of Brookside Boys' Brigade who volunteered for the litter pick in Ahoghill on Saturday, May 6, which was organised by the Ahoghill In Bloom team.