Ahoghill Young Farmers get busy winter programme underway

With their successful summer season not long over, Ahoghill Young Farmers have just got their packed winter programme underway.

The outgoing season was a particularly busy one which included the hosting of an Austrian exchangee for a week in July.

The Ahoghill Young Farmers team pictured at Kells and Connor YFC sports night.

A Club spokesperson said: “This was a great experience and members took it in turns to show Sophia around and we visited some popular tourist attractions such as the Giant’s Causeway, Mussenden Temple and, of course, we had to have a trip up Slemish.

“Sophia got to experience summer as a young farmer and attended Kells and Connor’s sports night to play some tag rugby, and then took a trip to Moycraig BBQ to meet lots of people and have a good night’s craic. Thanks goes to the Chesney and Speers families for hosting Sophia and we are looking forward to a return trip to Austria.

“At the end of July we sent a junior team to the tag rugby heats in Ballymoney and it was a great success when they made it through to the NI finals. It was the first time the club had got through to the finals and we were delighted at this but even more pleased when the team placed third in all of Northern Ireland!

“In August we held our annual BBQ at Thomas Marshall’s shed with music by Madasafish. This was a brilliant success and it was great to see all the hard work pay off. Thanks to everyone who came and supported the club on the night and thanks goes to all the past and present members who worked extremely hard on the night and in the weeks before to make sure all went to plan.

Junior tag rugby team who placed third in the NI tag rugby finals having won through from the heats in Ballymoney in July.

“We had our first summer daytrip this year and members headed to the Edge Watersports Centre in Coleraine to take part in the activities there. An enjoyable day was had by everyone and we ended the day with a big feed at the Wild Duck.”

The Club’s winer programme got underway on September 5 with a games night followed by a BBQ at Gracehill Primary School. Members are now looking forward to holding a charity car wah in aid of CRS Portglenone on September 30 from 8am in the car park beside the new Ahoghill Health Centre.

It’s still not too late to join the Club. For more details check out their facebook page or text Rachel on 07715815065.

Members Stuart Petticrew and Stephen Speers helping at the Ahoghill YFC BBQ

Sophia Treffer with Ahoghill YFC hosts Rachel Gillespie, Michelle Petticrew and Nicole Connor at Mussenden Temple.