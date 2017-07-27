All Ability Family Fun Day at Carnfunnock

Carnfunnock Country Park will be the venue for an All Ability Family Fun day on Sunday, August 6, from 2-5pm.

Go along for an afternoon of free fun activities for mixed ability families including sand and water play, giant garden games, scavenger hunt, paint pen fun, creative chalk mobility equipment demonstrations and sensory play.

Free parking will be available for blue badge holders.

For further information or to register attendance email: info@maemurrayfoundation.org or T: 07900 278 780.