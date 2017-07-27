Search

All Ability Family Fun Day at Carnfunnock

Carnfunnock Country Park was the venue recently for the first All Ability Carnfunnock Family Day which was held with great success in conjunction with the Mae Murray Foundation and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Another such event will be held on August 6.
Carnfunnock Country Park will be the venue for an All Ability Family Fun day on Sunday, August 6, from 2-5pm.

Go along for an afternoon of free fun activities for mixed ability families including sand and water play, giant garden games, scavenger hunt, paint pen fun, creative chalk mobility equipment demonstrations and sensory play.

Free parking will be available for blue badge holders.

For further information or to register attendance email: info@maemurrayfoundation.org or T: 07900 278 780.