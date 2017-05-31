All roads lead to Randalstown for the Arches Community Festival

Randalstown is ready to host another Arches Community Festival from June 16-25 featuring a jam-packed programme of fun events and activities for all the family.

The organisers were delighted that their launch event on May 25 was attended by Antrim & Newtownabbey Mayor John Scott, pupils from Randalstown Central PS, Directors and staff from Randalstown Arches Association and Festival mascot Archie the Duck.

Taking part in the ever popular Slow Bike Ride at Randalstown Arches Community Festival last year.

Archie said: “I am delighted to come to this lovely town to help promote the Randalstown Arches Community Festival which is already well-known throughout Co. Antrim and, in fact, Northern Ireland and beyond. I have a special interest in the Festival as one of their key events is the Duck Race on the River Maine. And I would just add a word of thanks to all the traders in the town who help ARCHES by selling ducks in their shops.”

The Duck Race on June 21, is only one of the large number of sporting, cultural and fun events which take place over Festival Week.

Due to its success over the last couple of years, the Great Randalstown Soap Box Derby will return on Friday, June 23, to a new location at Church Road and prospective participants can find out more details from ARCHES Office on 028 9447 8471, by email to info@randalstownarches.com or via ARCHES website.

Also back by popular demand, the Dog Show hosted by and in aid of Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary and with lots of fun classes will be held at 12noon on June 17 with entries taken on the day. There will also be a family fun zone with rides and bouncy castles, food stalls and a Vintage Tractor display alongside the Mid-Antrim Pony Club annual Festival Gymkhana.

Fancy dress winners pictured at last year's Arches Festival in Randalstown with the Mayor John Scott.

George Graham, Chairman of ARCHES, said: “Festival just wouldn’t happen without all the volunteers.”

He also paid tribute to the public for their attendance and support and funders, the Enkalon Foundation and Antrim & Newtownabbey Council.

Mayor John Scott said: “It is great to see the community organising such a fantastic range of activities for all to enjoy and I would like to congratulate and thank all those involved in organising especially Randalstown Arches Association. I would encourage everyone to come along to Randalstown from June 16-25.”