Andrew recognised for volunteering role

A Ballymena man is to be recognised at an upcoming celebration event Cancer Fund for Children are holding to celebrate the role its volunteers play in supporting families affected by cancer.

Cancer Fund for Children is marking Volunteers’ Week, June 1-7, by celebrating the difference that volunteers, including Andrew Duff, make to local families whose lives have been devastated by cancer.

Volunteers’ Week is the UK’s biggest annual celebration, recognising the contribution of the 22 million people who volunteer in their communities.

Andrew Duff, from Ballymena, who is a volunteer administration assistant at Cancer Fund for Children’s Head Office in Belfast is one local volunteer who will be recognised at an upcoming celebration event the charity are holding to celebrate the role its volunteers play in supporting families affected by cancer.

Andrew said: “No day is ever the same, I can be doing anything from researching to making up databases and making up mail drops to goody bags. The variety makes the role enjoyable.

“Through volunteering, I have met the some of the nicest people and been so inspired by the stories I’ve heard about children facing cancer head on with tremendous courage.

“The feeling of achievement that I get everyday I finish at the office, that no matter what I’ve done that day that in some way I have made a difference, is amazing. It has also given me greater confidence in myself and my abilities, as well as experience in an fundraising office environment, which will be invaluable to me in the future.”

Cancer Fund for Children’s team of 90 volunteers have contributed over 3,102 hours of their time to help support children and young people living with cancer in Northern Ireland which is, on average, 34 hours per volunteer.

Andrew would encourage anyone considering volunteering for the charity to get in touch with the charity.

He said: “I would encourage anyone considering volunteering to just do it! Giving up a few hours of your week to volunteer is a rewarding way of giving something back to the community, whilst gaining new skills and experience.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering with Cancer Fund for Children can visit the website www.cancerfundforchildren.com or call Ashleigh on 028 9080 5599.