Antrim business folk urged to stay healthy

Antrim Enterprise Agency is calling on all entrepreneurs and micro businesses to get involved in their upcoming ‘Healthy Entrepreneur Day’ on Thursday, September 14.

During the day, entrepreneurs, micro business owners and their employees can avail of one to one health checks with Cancer Focus Keep Well Van and Clear Pharmacy as well as experience taster sessions with a number of local holistic therapy practitioners.

Workshops are scheduled throughout the day including Mindfulness; Nutrition & Healthy Eating for the busy person as well as Positivity incorporating laughter yoga. In addition, a number of other exhibitors will be attending the event promoting their services on areas of health including: physical, mental, emotional and financial wellbeing.

Freda Waite, Chair of Antrim Enterprise Agency, said: “Living the life of an entrepreneur can take a huge strain on their health and we believe strongly that an entrepreneur has to be healthy in body and mind to succeed in business. Bi-annually we organise our healthy entrepreneur programme to support local micro businesses and their employees. This is

an exciting event that we feel will have something of interest to all entrepreneurs in the area, whilst highly beneficial for their continued business success. It is fantastic to have so many local entrepreneurs attending and supporting the event and we look forward to a great day at the agency.” To find out more and to book your health check, taster session or workshop, contact Maria on 9446 7774. Participation is free, however, donations to Cancer Focus on the day will be welcome.