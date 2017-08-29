Antrim Women’s Institute serve up another successful annual dinner

Antrim Women’s Institute held their Annual Dinnner with great success in the Dunsilly Hotel on Thursday, August 17.

Members are pictured here enjoying their meal in a photograph kindly submitted by the Institute.

Antrim WI holds its monthly meetings on the third Monday of each month from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at All Saints Parish Centre, Railway Street, Antrim.

New members are always welcome.

To find out more about the Institute or about becoming a member, contact Jane Kidd on 07818095010.