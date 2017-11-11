Appeal for Hearing Loss volunteers

‘Action on Hearing Loss’ is urgently seeking volunteers from Antrim and the surrounding areas to provide two hours of their spare time each month to support people with hearing loss, deafness and tinnitus.

According to the charity, hearing loss can cut people off from family and friends and make social situations difficult.

Many people with hearing loss become isolated as a result, which can have a negative impact on their mental health and quality of life.

Action on Hearing Loss delivers services throughout Northern Ireland and there are a variety of volunteer roles.

These include admin, befriending, providing hearing aid support, helping at an information stand, collections and many more.

Laura Murphy-Sloan, Volunteer Manager says, “We are appealing for local volunteers who would be interested in delivering one of our services to support people in their local community.

“If you have two hours spare in the month and you would like to learn new skills, meet new people and make a difference to someone’s life, come along to our Volunteer Recruitment Event at Antrim Library, 10 Railway Street, Antrim, on Thursday, November 30 from 10am to 3pm.”

No experience is necessary, full training will be provided and expenses paid.

Action on Hearing Loss is the United Kingdom’s largest charity taking action on hearing loss and is working for a world where hearing loss, deafness or tinnitus do not limit or label people.

For further information on Action on Hearing Loss services or to receive a volunteer application pack please contact Laura Murphy on telephone 028 90 239619, e-mail: volunteering.ireland@hearingloss.org.uk or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Information Line on 0808 808 0123 (freephone) or email informationline@hearingloss.org.uk.