Art to be star of ‘Show’ at Antrim Gardens

Antrim Castle Gardens will be transformed into a celebration of Northern Irish heritage through the arts during next month’s the Allianz Garden Show Ireland it has been confirmed.

A unique tree hanging exhibition and large scale floral art displays as well as a stunning selection of live music, it is set to be a true artistic delight not forgetting the exceptional garden designs that visitors will see at the event which will run from May 5-7.

Director of Garden Show Ireland Claire Faulkner said: “We are so excited to be offering such a rich variety of artistic activities this year in our celebration of Northern Ireland’s heritage. All of them demonstrate the importance of music and will be adding to the unique atmosphere of the Show.

“And how unique is a tree hanging exhibition! Visitors to the Show will be amazed by a real one of a kind exhibition which has been created by the Loose Thread Quilters, whose large tree hanging displays of over 30 quilts will be suspended from trees in the gardens. The exhibition quilts are all handmade and inspired by our rich heritage within Northern Ireland.”

Large scale floral displays interpreting the theme, “Down the Garden Path” are being created by members of the Northern Ireland Group of Flower Arrangement Societies from all around Northern Ireland in the newly expanded Flower Arranging Pavilion. As well as a wide selection of flower arranging demonstrations and workshops throughout the three day event.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy blacksmith Eamonn Higgins at work as well as gifted craftsmen creating wood sculptures from bog oak.