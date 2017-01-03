Asda helps ‘Make Christmas Better’ for Rathenraw youths

As part of its stated mission to ‘Make Christmas Better’, Asda Antrim recognised what it called the important work of Rathenraw Youth Scheme.

It delivered the recognition by adding an extra sparkle to its recent Christmas party for local senior citizens, led by Asda Antrim Community Champion Barbara Logan.

The Asda Foundation invested thousands of pounds to reward the year-round work of ‘Hidden Heroes’ who help improve the lives of others in their local areas.

With a £1,200 donation from Asda, Barbara Logan helped Rathenraw Youth Scheme host a Christmas dinner and party at Rathenraw Community Centre for a selection of guests including Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey John Scott, Deputy Mayor Noreen McClelland, and Councillor Roisin Lynch.

Entertainment was provided by the young people of Rathenraw Youth Club – with band, Memory Lane, adding an extra musical touch to the evening.

Rathenraw Youth Scheme is a community-based group which provides a range of recreational activities for young people aged five to 20. From a bi-weekly youth club to summer schemes, the group welcomes young people from across Antrim with the aim of promoting cross-community relations and improving social and life-skills.

In recognition of the hard work and year-round dedication shown by Sharon Brash, Senior Youth Worker for the Scheme, Barbara also presented her with an Asda ‘Hidden Hero’ badge and hamper at the event.

Sharon said: “I am really thrilled and humbled at being recognised as a hidden hero. It’s a real team effort at Rathenraw Youth Scheme, as shown by the hard work invested by both the team and our young people into this festive event for local older people. Our aim is to improve the community for residents of all ages – an ambition which was brought to life through this year’s celebrations.”