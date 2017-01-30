Ball in memory of Christopher

The family of young man who died from meningitis are joining with the Meningitis Research Foundation to host an event at Galgorm which they hope will raise both awareness of the disease and funds for the charity.

The Foundation and the McKee family are holding ‘Christopher’s Gala Ball’ on Saturday, March 4, at Galgorm Resort and Spa.

Christopher McKee sadly died from meningitis in 2011 and his parents Samuel and Anna are encouraging people to support the Gala Ball as a way of celebrating Christopher’s life, as well contributing to the ongoing fight against meningitis in Northern Ireland.

The family stated: “The Meningitis Research Foundation contacted us and asked how we would feel about this year’s ball being in memory of Christopher. We both agreed that even though it is always very sad, it is nice to remember our son and meet with other families who have suffered loss like us. We do as much fundraising as we can in the hope that one day there will be a vaccine for all strains of meningitis. Our friends, family and the local community can support us by attending the ball, giving a donation, giving us a gift for raffle or auction – we are grateful for any help no matter how small”.

The red carpet will be rolled out for guests and the evening will commence with a lavish drinks reception in the Grand Hall, followed by a four course gourmet meal, raffle and auction. The evening’s entertainment and music will be provided by The Merchants. The hotel is also offering accommodation at a special rate in support of the event.

All funds raised will go towards continuing vital research, raising awareness of the symptoms of the disease and providing support to bereaved and affected families. Tickets cost £60 and a table of 10 costs £600.

For tickets, or to find out how you can support the McKee family with this special occasion if you cannot attend, contact Sinead on 028 9032 1283 or email sineadm@meningitis.org