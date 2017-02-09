Ballymena actress stars in rural rom-com

Ballymena born actress Jo Donnelly (pictured) is currently touring in the rural rom-com ‘Ardnaglass on the Air’ by County Antrim playwright, Jimmy Kerr.

The production, directed by c21 Theatre Company’s co-founder, Stephen Kelly, with Tom Finlay producing, stars real life couple, actors Marty Maguire (pictured) and Jo Donnelly.

The production is coming to local venues including The Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey, on February 24 and Cushendall Golf Club on Saturday, February 25. For more details contact 028 9038 1081 or online via www.lyrictheatre.co.uk