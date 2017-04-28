Ballymena and Antrim top learners in spotlight at Titanic

A number of outstanding local learners have taken centre stage at Titanic Belfast where they were among 83 students from throughout the province who received recognition for their studies at the second ‘Celebrate with CCEA’ awards ceremony

The Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) welcomed more than 400 guests, including parents, principals and teachers to celebrate the outstanding achievements, dedication and commitment of the award winners in

their CCEA examinations.

Forty-five schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 56 different CCEA qualifications.

Among the top students to be recognised were:

Thomas Mauger of Ballymena Academ for GCSE Construction.

David Byrne of St Louis Grammar School for GCSE English Language, GCSE Further Maths, GCSE History and GCSE ICT.

Reece Taylor of Antrim Grammar School for GCSE Mathematics.

Laura Craig, Ballymena Academy, for GCSE Religious Studies Short Course.

Katie Farquhar of Northern Regional College (Ballymena) for Occupational Studies: Environment and Society Level Two.

Congratulating the learners, CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards, said: “This is an occasion where the spotlight shines on many learners’ achievements. At CCEA we recognise that educational achievement may be found within a broad range of abilities and subject areas. This event celebrates the diversity of learners as well as their hard work and personal achievements. Well done to all of our winners, and to all of the people who have played their part in their success.”