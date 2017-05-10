Ballymena church Missionary pens book on ‘Christ’s return’

Pastor Martyn McGeown, missionary of Ballymena’s Covenant Protestant Reformed Church (CPRC), has published his first book, ‘Called to watch for Christ’s Return’.

The Pastor’s inaugural publication is an exposition of Jesus Christ’s own teaching on his second coming and the end of the world in Matthew 24-25, which is the longest treatment of the last things in the four gospel accounts.

A graduate of Queen’s University in Belfast with a joint degree in German and French, Rev. McGeown has always been interested in literary and spiritual issues.

Much study of Scripture and close interaction with the various schools of thought lie behind the Pastor’s new book.

Born in Cookstown, Martyn has not only lived in Ballymena, but also Germany, the Republic of Ireland and the United States, where he studied for four years for the Christian ministry.

While resident in the town, he helped out as a crossing patrol man at Ballymena Primary School.

Now serving as a minister in the Limerick Reformed Fellowship (www.limerickreformed.com), Missionary McGeown has put some of the fruit of his pastoral labours into book form.

Published recently in America, his written work covers the fall of Jerusalem to the Romans in AD 70, the signs of the Lord’s return, the worldwide preaching of the gospel and the great tribulation.

‘Called to watch for Christ’s Return’ also covers the abomination of desolation, the parable of the fig tree, and the glory of Christ’s coming and much more.

Bringing in relevant portions of Daniel (including the 70 weeks), II Thessalonians (including the man of sin) and Revelation (including the mark of the beast), Pastor McGeown’s new book serves as a treatment of the whole subject of the Bible’s teaching regarding the future.

As the title indicates, ‘Called to Watch for Christ’s Return’ is also a very practical book explaining the Christian hope with the potential of ‘bringing comfort and guarding against unbelieving fears’.

This paperback of some 304 pages, and further information about it, is available via the Covenant Protestant Reformed Church website (www.cprf.co.uk/bookstore/calledtowatch.html) or from the CPRC Bookstore (7 Lislunnan Road, Kells, or at the meetings of the Covenant Protestant Reformed Church in Ballymena.

The Covenant Protestant Reformed Church is a sister church of the Protestant Reformed Churches in the United States and Canada, and of the Covenant Evangelical Reformed Church in Singapore, and is based in Ballymena at 83 Clarence Street,