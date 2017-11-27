Ballymena Credit Union holds its inaugural awards for Young People

Ballymena Credit Union held their first Young People’s Awards recently at a ceremony attended by Ulster Rugby player John Andrew. The awards were open to all 11 to 19-year-olds who live in or who attend a group in the Ballymena area.

The winners were: Leadership Emma Greer; Contribution to Sport – All Saints Boxing Club – Conhuir Johnston, Rhys Wright and Eimear Mckee; Courage: Zach Duddy and Lauren Roy; Volunteering – Adam Harkin and Daniella Timperly.

Ballymena Credit Union Young People award winner Zach Duddy receives his Courage award.

Ballymena Credit Union have thanked everyone who nominated a young person for the awards which are now set to become an annual event.

Ballymena CU Young People Award winner Lauren Roy for Volunteering with Julie from the Credit Union.

Ballymena CU Leadership award winner, Emma Greer.

Daniella Timperly (left) winner of a Ballymena Credit Union Young People's Award for Volutneering.

Ballymena CU Young People Award winners for Contribution to Sport - All Saints Boxing Club - Conhuir Johnston, Rhys Wright and Eimear Mckee pictured with John Andrew.