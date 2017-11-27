Ballymena Credit Union holds its inaugural awards for Young People

Ballymena Credit Union held their first Young People’s Awards recently at a ceremony attended by Ulster Rugby player John Andrew. The awards were open to all 11 to 19-year-olds who live in or who attend a group in the Ballymena area.
The winners were: Leadership Emma Greer; Contribution to Sport – All Saints Boxing Club – Conhuir Johnston, Rhys Wright and Eimear Mckee; Courage: Zach Duddy and Lauren Roy; Volunteering – Adam Harkin and Daniella Timperly.
Ballymena Credit Union have thanked everyone who nominated a young person for the awards which are now set to become an annual event.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymena Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.