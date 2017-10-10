Ballymena student awarded Engineering Scholarship

Congratulations to former Ballymena Academy pupil, Athena Richards, who has been awarded the Anita Newell Scholarship for second best female student in the faculty of Engineering at Trinity College, Dublin.

Athena, who left Ballymena Academy in June 2016, was presented with the award at the Faculty of Engineering Awards Ceremony last week.

She is pictured above with Professor Henry Rice, Head of the School of Engineering.

(Photograph kindly submitted).