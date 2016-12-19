Ballymena students get interactive lesson in future employment

Students from colleges in Ballymena were among pupils from throughout the province who travelled to Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast for an interactive day out recently.

The highly interactive Skills Northern Ireland even, sponsored by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks offered learning experiences for 14-19 year olds and students from St Patrick’s College, Ballymena’ and from Northern Regional College campuses including Trostan Avenue, were among over 6,500 students and teachers from schools and colleges within Northern Ireland who attended.

They had to opportunity to visit a range of interactive demonstrations encouraging them to explore different routes into a vast range of career opportunities.

The students also had the opportunity to visit various stands to speak to people about their possible future career pathways from many sectors.

Dozens of organisations were in attendance and pupils were able to view many skill showcases demonstrating the talent in Northern Ireland and gain experience in helping to consider the choices for their future.

As part of the student showcase area, Northern Regional College Hair & Beauty students were involved in live demonstrations exhibiting nail art and combining hair and make-up based on the theme ‘Disney’ characters.

They had the chance to meet with Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE, Chair of Senior Advisory Group, Skills Northern Ireland, and Paddy McGurgan, one of Northern Ireland’s leading make-up artists.

The event, which aims to help connect talented young people with job, career and skills opportunities across Northern Ireland, is set to return to the Titanic Exhibition Centre on November 8 and 9, next year.