Ballymena students mean business in the U.S.A.

Three Ballymena students are jetting off to study business in the USA.

Nicola Anderson, Duncan Maguire, and Peter McClean have been selected alongside Crumlin’s James Henry, to take part in the British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme.

Nicola (21), an English student at Ulster University will head to King University, Tennessee; Duncan (21), studying Business Management at Queen’s University will jet off to West Virginia Wesleyan College in West Virginia, while Peter (20), who studies Environmental Science at Ulster University, has been placed at Centenary College of Louisiana.

Nicola said: “I’m most excited about being able to just live somewhere which is the complete opposite of Northern Ireland and having time to fully immerse myself in both the campus and the community. I hope through Study USA I can push myself and develop my skills in both public speaking and in business – however, the impact of spending such a long period of time in a place will hopefully also let me take away a range of experiences and memories.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy. The scholarship programme enables students to study business and management for a year in American colleges, across 34 States, where they gain valuable international experience and business knowledge, helping to develop their career prospects.