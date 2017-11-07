Ballymena talent booked for two big shows

Talented young people from Ballymena are preparing to tread big venue boards, twice in the coming weeks - in The Braid Arts Centre, followed by the bright lights of Belfasts’ Waterfront Hall.

Taking it all in their rhythmic stride, the students of the Ballymena Branch of the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) will be singing, dancing and acting alongside professional performers in two concerts.

The BSPA Ballymena school meets every Saturday from 10am-1pm at Ballymena Academy. As with the other BSPA schools across Northern Ireland, the three-19 year olds train for their own intense programme of shows and performances but this year they also round off 2017 as part of a large cast of performers.

The Braid Arts Centre sees them performing in, “Songs from the Heart Charity Concert” on November 11 in aid of Bravehearts NI, a local charity set up in 2014 to support the needs of teenagers and young adults in Northern Ireland with congenital heart disease.

That gives the BSPA just a few weeks to focus on Peter Corry’s “The Music Box - A Christmas Extravaganza” in the Waterfront Hall on December 14-16. The Ballymena stars will take to the stage on the Saturday evening with their peers from BSPA Bangor and Greenisland Primary School and again, in aid of, AWARE, the national depression charity for Northern Ireland.

Director of BSPA, Tina McVeigh adds, “The Bravehearts NI concert is hosted by Ballymena born singer Paddy McNally who has also performed several times in The Music Box with Peter Corry so the BSPA students are in terrific hands for both concerts, surrounded by a wealth of highly experienced solo and group artists.”

Tickets for both upcoming shows can be purchased at the venues www.thebraid.com and www.waterfront.co.uk