Ballymena volunteers needed to deliver charity’s schools’ scheme

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is seeking volunteers from Ballymena and the surrounding area to help deliver cancer prevention messages to school pupils.

Explaining the charity’s Schools’ Programme, Judith West, cancer prevention officer, said: “It’s really important for our young people to make healthy choices from a very early age and at Cancer Focus NI we offer fun, healthy activities designed to improve knowledge of health and to encourage them to make positive lifestyle choices.

“Our Schools’ Programme supports the Northern Ireland Curriculum and there’s something about health for every age group, from nursery to post primary.”

The charity’s volunteer co-ordinator, Morag Chambers said, “In order to help get the ‘healthy message’ to schools we are looking for individuals who have the skills to deliver our pre-prepared presentations to young people of all ages. Interested parties will be given full training and support with a member of staff and should be comfortable with addressing small and large groups of young people. As we may have opportunities in schools throughout Northern Ireland, it would be preferable if those interested had access to their own transport.”

Judith said, “All the programmes are thought-provoking; encouraging discussions amongst the young people and increasing their capacity to consider choices they may have to face now and in the future. We feel that by facilitating the pupils to

participate in the range of programmes offered, the young people can help themselves as well as family members.”

To find out more about the programme and other volunteering opportunities contact Morag or Sarah on 028 9066 3281 or email volunteer@cancerfocusni.org