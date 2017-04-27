Be on the look-out for a ‘lonely bouquet’

Ballymena Floral Art Group are asking people to look out for ‘a lonely bouquet’ on May 5.

The Art Group will be joining thousands of other members in the 21 Areas of NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) throughout the UK by celebrating National Flower Arranging Day on Friday, May 5.

Small bouquets of flowers will be left in public places with a note to say ‘This is a lonely bouquet – please take me home with you’.

Each year, these cheerful bouquets are much appreciated by members of the public, who take to social media to express their surprise at the kindness of the gesture.

As the Club will be interested to know the journey’s end for each bouquet, should you find one, they would love to hear from you – and be delighted if any bouquet finders would send them a picture of yourself along with the bouquet and saying where you found it.

Alternatively, if you have an interest in flower arranging and would like to become a member of Ballymena Floral Art Group, friendship awaits you at their club and they are always happy to welcome new faces - no experience is necessary.

Monthly meetings are held in Michelin Athletic Club, 30 Woodside Road , Ballymena. Contact the club at www.facebook.com/ballymenafloralart or email ballymenafloralart@hotmail.co.uk. for further information.

A Club spokesperson stated: “Good luck everyone – we trust all our lonely bouquets will find a good home!”.