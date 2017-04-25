Best Kept Garden competition launched

Do you love your garden? Or perhaps you know someone who works tirelessly to keep their garden looking beautiful.

If so, why not enter Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Best Kept Garden competition.

Whether your garden is big or small, the competition is open to all residents within the Borough and is designed to encourage residents to take pride in their garden.

Categories this year include Best Kept Garden, front garden, container garden, community planting, commercial premises, school grounds and tallest sunflower.

Mayor John Scott said: “This is a fantastic way to enjoy some good neighbourly competition. Don’t worry if you don’t have a garden, you can still use window boxes, plant pots, containers or hanging baskets. The kids can also take part by entering the tallest sunflower category”.

Entry forms are available to download from May 1 by visiting www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/bestgarden

Closing date is June 2.