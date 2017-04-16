BIG Clean Roadshow rolls into Randalstown

Tidy Randalstown has joined forces with Live Here Love Here, Girl Guiding Ulster and local volunteers to carry out a BIG Spring Clean of Randalstown.

A total of 86 volunteers participated in the recent community event, collecting a total of 40 bags of litter.

Randalstown continuously dedicate their time and efforts to enhance their beautiful landscape and bring tourism to the local area and Tidy Randalstown organised the clean up as part of Live Here Love Here’s BIG Spring Clean along with hundreds of other groups, schools and individuals throughout Northern Ireland.

Jodie McAneaney, Live Here Love Here Manager, said: “This is the first year we have launched the BIG Spring Clean Roadshow and we are absolutely delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the local communities.

“Street cleansing costs £43 million each year but we can all play a part in reducing that figure by not dropping litter. We hope our BIG Spring Clean volunteers will inspire others to do their bit to ensure we live in a clean, safe and beautiful environment. Thank you to all who participated and a special thanks to Randal Home Bakery, Truffles Tea Room and Tesco Extra, Antrim Road,for providing refreshments for the event.”

The BIG Spring Clean is Northern Ireland’s largest volunteering campaign, committed to cleaning up local areas and improving the environment and the campaign is supported by all 11 Councils.

BIG Spring Clean 2016 mobilised over 107,000 volunteers in clean up events across Northern Ireland and removed an amazing 298 tonnes of waste from our streets, coastal and rural areas. That’s equivalent to 128 family cars or 71 ice cream vans!

For more information or to register an event for the BIG Spring Clean 2017 visit www.liveherelovehere.org or contact Live Here Love Here on 028 9073 6920.