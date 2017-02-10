Search

‘Big Night’ for County Antrim Young Farmers

Annie Connolly and Jillian McAllister pictured at the Co Antrim YFCU Big Night at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

All roads led to Ballymena recently for Young Farmers from a wide area.

The popular County Antrim YFCU ‘Big Night’, which was held in the Tullyglass House Hotel, was once again a huge success.

Denver Mills James Stevenson and Thomas Bell pictured at the Co Antrim YFCU Big Night at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictures: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia