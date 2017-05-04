Billy all set for Big Braid Show

Local Country music legend Billy Mc Farland, the man with the golden trumpet, will perform a special concert at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena on Friday, May 19, following a sell out show last year.

Billy has enjoyed a glittering career that spans many decades of hit songs, awards and tours to packed houses from every dance hall from the Flamingo in Ballymena to London with his highly acclaimed live show.

Cowboy Larry who will be appearing with Billy McFarland at a special concert at The Braid Arts Centre , Ballymena on Friday, May 19.

Joining Billy on the night at the Braid will be a super line up of guests including Gary Gamble, Caitlin, Cowboy Larry and Gary Wilson with the fabulous band, Keltic Storm.

Tickets for Billy’s big show are now on sale from the Braid Arts Centre Box office on 02825635077