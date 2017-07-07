Bird ringing sessions at Ecos

Ecos Nature Park, Ballymena, is the only public Constant Effort Site (CES) in Northern Ireland and in 2017 morning bird ringing sessions are being run from 8am to 12.30pm throughout the summer.

Bird ringing is important for wild bird conservation and this is a great opportunity for members of the public to see and appreciate all the small resident and migrant birds of Ecos Nature Park at close quarters and learn more about how and why wild birds are ringed and studied.

Everyone is welcome to attend the sessions and no experience required.

To sign up to the CES mailing list and be notified of each upcoming session, email biodiversity@midandeastantrim.gov.uk