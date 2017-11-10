‘Blackout’ coming to Mid & East Antrim schools

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), in conjunction with the Department of Justice NI, Lyric Theatre and Hydebank Wood College, are bringing ‘Blackout’ to three schools in the borough.

Throughout the month of November, the Lyric Theatre production will tour more than 25 schools across Northern Ireland performing to over 3000 young people.

Here it will be visiting Cullybackey College, Carrickfergus Grammar School and Larne High School.

‘Blackout’ tells the story of James, a young man who wakes up in a prison cell with no idea of why he is there. As he recalls the events of his life, he reaches a point where he realises his future lies in his own hands.

‘Blackout’ involves young people from Hydebank Wood College who have personal experience of the courts service and criminal justice system.

Chair of Mid and East Antrim PCSP Cllr Brian Collins said: “Mid and East Antrim PCSP are delighted to be able to bring the play ‘Blackout’ to this area. Blackout is the true story of a young man charged with attempted murder who tries to piece together the events in his life that have brought him into prison and threaten to keep him there.

“We have had excellent feedback so far from everyone who has seen the play including comments about how it makes young people think harder about the effects of drugs and alcohol and perceptions of young people and crime”.

With an atmospheric soundtrack by Chris Warner and physical theatre sequences devised by David Calvert, this high-energy production is followed by a Q&A with a panel of young people with first-hand experience of custody and the judicial system.

You can follow the play on social media #LyricBlackout