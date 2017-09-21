Blooming busy time for Ballymena Floral Artists

Chairman of Ballymena Floral Art Janet (Wilson) and her committee got the new season off to a good start at their meeting on September 18 when they were delighted to welcome five new members and two visitors.

Janet expressed the hope that the new members would enjoy the programme of events organised for the forthcoming season and enjoy the friendship and camaraderie which, she pointed out, was evident within the club.

Cherie Nummy entertained everyone with her demonstration, entitled ‘Talking About The Weather’.

Cherie, a qualified demonstrator and judge from Castlerock will sit the NAFAS Area Speakers’ Test, along with a number of others including club member, Karen Frew, at the Lurach Centre in Maghera on October 21 and members wished them both every success.

The Club competition, Fun With Fruit winners were: Intermediate: First, Eileen McFall. Open: First, Janet Wilson; Second Colleen Hamill; Third, Mamie Greer.

The next meeting of the Club will be held on Monday, October 16, at 7.30pm in Michelin Athletic Club and will take the form of a ‘Bring a Friend Night’. There will be no ‘Visitors’ Fee’ on this occasion so everyone is invited to attend and experience a club meeting at which the floral demonstration, ‘Icons’, will be by the multi-talented floral designer, milliner and fashion designer, John Paul Deehan, who is a member of the Londonderry & District Flower Club

Members will also be invited to take part in the club competition, Autumnal Delights, featuring foliage (60cms).

Meanwhile, plans are ongoing for the Club’s Annual Open Charity Night on Wednesday, November 22, in Tullyglass House Hotel when the very talented Richard Haslam (RHS Chelsea Gold Medal Winner) will give his interpretation of ‘Holly, Ivy and A Little Bling’.

Trade stands and craft stalls will be available from 6pm.

The demonstration will commence at 7.30pm. An admission fee of £10 is payable at the door with a donation going to ‘Ballymena Hospice Support Group For Children.’

The Ivan Watt MacMillan Floral Art Competition, ‘Deck The Halls’, will also be judged at this event along with a photographic competition depicting Seasonal Enchantment.

Details of these two competitions, which are open to everyone, will be available on facebook.com/ballymenafloralart.