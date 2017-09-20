Breakfast Morning at Ahoghill Mace serves up £2,700 for Chest Heart Stroke

Mace (Largy Road) Ahoghill recently held a Breakfast Morning in aid of their charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.

This event was supported by the local community and raised an incredible £2,700!

The charity has extended a big thank-you to everyone who was involved and attended the event from which the money raised will help local people in the area who are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Pictured is Sinead Lynch, Senior Corporate Fundraising Executive NICHS and members of staff from the Mace Largy Road, Ahoghill, store.

(Photograph kindly submitted).