Broughshane Race and Fun Run raises funds for Mountain Rescue team

A great night of running and community was enjoyed by participants in Broughshane’s recent second 5k/10k Race and 1k Fun Run.

Runners from all over Northern Ireland competed in either a 10k or 5k run around many of the sites in the beautiful County Antrim village and there were prizes for first to third male and female places in both categories plus medals for all who took part.

The event also featured a one kilometre Fun Run around the playing fields at the Community Centre which was open to all ages with everyone who completed the course awarded a medal.

Over 500 people took part in all of the categories, raising much-need funds for North West Mountain Rescue Team, who have one of their bases in the village, from where it undertakes its valuable life-saving work.

Hazel Anderson, NWMRT’s new Team Leader who is from Broughshane area, extended thanks to their co-organisers, Broughshane and District Community Association and Ballymena Runners and also local business sponsors for their support – Jane’s Kitchen, Studio 365, J. McNeill’s Grocery & Hardware, N & P Tyres, YESSS and Moore Concrete.

