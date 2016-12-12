Business gives Ballymena Bears players a pre-Christmas boost

County Antrim Construction firm Clarke Facades are delighted to announce they have become official sponsors of the Ballymena Bears.

The Ballymena Bears provide opportunities for children and young adults with disability to enjoy rugby.

Ballymena RFC has through its Community Development Programme been introducing the joy of rugby to children of all ages and abilities across the Ballymena area. However, a number of years ago, coach Gary Donald decided to start the Ballymena Bears which, from its outset, has been a great success. The Bears are now well established and attend Tag Rugby Blitzes with groups from across the province.

Last year they attended an international tournament in Limerick and this season they are going on a tour to England.

Gary Donald, Head Coach of the Bears, said: “Ballymena’s Community Development Programme is supported by the Club, however, we could not offer the opportunities we do without the support of companies such as Clarke Facades. Clarkes have been wonderful supporters of the Bears and their continued support is appreciated both by the Bears, their parents and all at

Ballymena RFC.”

Eugene Clarke, Clarkes’ Managing Director, said: “It was an honour to support the fantastic work of these young men and women as they develop their sports and social skills on the rugby field and see the sense of achievement when that try is scored! At Clarkes as a family company we promote inclusion and diversity in our own community and our aim throughout the

sponsorship is to enable the Bears to thrive.”

Mark Wiggins, Marketing & Business Development Manager, added: “This an opportunity to demonstrate the caring and giving nature of our company.”