Busy time for Glarryford YFC

It’s been a busy start to the year for Glarryford Young Farmers’s Club and there’s no sign of members’ activities slowing up over the next couple of months.

Spring meetings heralded the start of stock judging practices and Glarryford members joined up with Kilraughts YFC for lessons on how to judge dairy cows.

Glarryford Young Farmers Club members all set to take part in the girls football heats.

Past members from Kilraughts Young Farmers’ and Glarryford YFC teamed up to put current members through their paces which resulted in Ewan Johnston being placed second in the 12-14 age group, Mitchell Park being placed first in the 18-21 age group and Cathy Reid taking third place in the 18-21 category.

The club have thanked all the coaches, from both clubs, for the time and effort put in to this competition and have also extended congratulations to all members who competed, especially those doing so for the first time.

Club thanks have also gone out to everyone who supported their annual church service, which was held at Clough Presbyterian Church, resulting in £658.50 being collected for the SHINE organisation. Special thanks went from the Club to Sylvia Kelly, who talked about her experience with the charity, and best wishes extended to the Kelly family for their cycling event.

The YFCU AGM and Conference saw many Glarryford members attend to support their past club leader Peter Alexander as he ran for Vice President of the YFCU and successfully attained the position .

William Beattie (Finvoy YFC) with Peter Alexander (Glarryford YFC) the new VPs from County Antrim.

A club spokesperson said: “All of us at Glarryford are extremely proud of him and all of his hard work he puts into the organisation. We wish him all the best with this position”.

Summer YFCU events got underway after the Easter break with girls’ football and Glarryford entered three teams who all played exceptionally well, not least the junior team who won through to the football finals at Balmoral Show.

Glarryford Young Farmers are now looking forward to welcoming all friends, families and supporters of the club to their annual Treasure Hunt next month.

The Hunt will get underway from the Glarryford Farmers’ Hall on June 9.

Glarryford YFC stock judging practice joint with Kilraughts YFC.

Cars will leave the hall at 6.30pm to begin the hunt and, on their return, refreshments will be provided before the results are announced. Entry is £5 per person and children go free. Everyone is welcome.

This will be followed by the Club’s popular annual Sports Night on June 16 at 7.30pm in the field behind Patton’s Bar, Cloughmills.

For more details of this and other upcoming events, see the Club’s Facebook page or contact club secretary Jessica Reid on 07525910829.