Cambridge House students help tackle Brexit debate

Stdents from Cambridge House Grammar School recently joined 18 others schools from across Northern Ireland for a Mock Council of the European Union debate.

Sixth form pupils, Laura Barr, Emily Anderson and Vicky Greer were at Stormont to tackle two of Europe’s most pressing issues — the future EU-UK relationship and how the European Union will need to develop to deal with the challenges of the 21st Century. The debate occurred as the real European Council met to review the latest developments in negotiations following the UK’s notification of its intention to leave the EU. Now in its 13th year, the event, organised by British Council NI and the European Commission Office in Northern Ireland, was chaired by Jane Morrice from the European Economic and Social Committee, with Cambridge House representing Luxembourg.

Colette FitzGerald, Head of the European Commission Office in NI, said: “The European Commission Office in Northern Ireland is delighted to support the Mock Council, which is an ideal opportunity for students in Northern Ireland to learn and debate about the big issues facing the European Union in today’s global economy.”