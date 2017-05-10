Cancer Help Books for kids now at libraries

Libraries NI now offers a ‘Children’s Cancer Help book collection,’ which is available in five public libraries, including Antrim.

Libraries NI works in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support in Northern Ireland to provide information and advice about cancer in Northern Ireland’s 96 public libraries and the libraries chosen to hold these ‘Cancer Help’ collections are in close proximity to Area Hospitals providing acute services.

This collection was devised by Libraries NI, with input from Macmillan Cancer Support and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

This book collection has been created to help young people understand cancer and the impact it can have on a person’s life. Copies of all the books in the collection are available to borrow from participating libraries and some are also available to borrow from the Libraries NI eBook catalogue (www.librariesni.org.uk).

Details of the books are listed on the Libraries NI website at www.librariesni.org.uk/cancer-help