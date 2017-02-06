Carnlough artwork is a real ‘touch of glass’

Carnlough Library will see the unveiling of a piece of community artwork next Tuesday (February 14).

The artwork was created by local people who attended a 10-week Glass Painting course held in Glenlough Community Centre and funded by North Antrim Community Network.

The course was taken by artist Cheryl Sinclair, who introduced the students to the basics of glass painting and encouraged them to create their own individual panel. To be uneiled at , at 12.30pm next Tuesday, it will be on display in the library until the end of March and is based on the theme of the North Antrim coast, with specific central panels focusing on Carnlough harbour, the railway bridge, and the Londonderry Arms Hotel.

Contributors included Ann McAlister, Anna Reid, Amy Denvir, Bernie McMullan, Catherine McAllister, Cheryl Sinclair, Emily Maguire, Jackie Ward, Jenny Maxwell, Josephine Yendall, Keith Cruttenden, Margaret Rowan, Rosie Simpson and Tracey McQuade. Admission to the launch is free and refreshments will be provided.