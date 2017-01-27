Celebrate Chinese New Year

Events and activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year will be held in Ballymena on Saturday, February 4.

There will be a colourful praade at Broadway Bandstand at 11am. A Chinese calligraphy and Chinese lantern making workshop will be held at The Tower Centre from 11am-1pm and a kite making workshop will take place at the Fairhill Shopping Centre from 10am-4pm

Each Chinese New Year is characterised by one of 12 animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac. This year it’s the Year of the Rooster. The Ballymena events are being run is by Inter-Ethnic Forum (MEA) in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with support from The Executive Office.