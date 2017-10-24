Celebration time for Ballymena Bahá’ís

Ballymena Bahá’ís and friends have celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Founder of their faith, Bahá’u’lláh, at a special event in The Braid.

Similar celebrations are taking place locally, nationally and internationally and the Ballymena attendees were delighted to welcome Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cheryl Johnston to their celebration.

The speaker, Hazel Holmlund, shared the message that Prime Minister Theresa May sent to the Bahá’ís of the United Kingdom to mark this special occasion which read: “I am delighted to send the Bahá’í communities of the United Kingdom my warmest wishes to mark the bicentenary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh. The impact of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings cannot be underestimated. His life, his teachings and his compassion continue to inspire people around the world, and we can all learn from his

generosity and wisdom. The UK Bahá’í community is an important part of British society. It contributes to a more peaceful and unified society through its commitment to universal education, equality and social progress. Once again I send you my best wishes as Bahá’ís all over the country, along with those around the world, come together to commemorate the birth of Bahá’u’lláh”.

Bahá’u’lláh was born in 1817 in Tehran, the capital of Persia (Iran) and devoted himself to the upliftment and education of the people. He proclaimed the oneness of the world of humanity and taught that all are created and nourished by the one loving and merciful God.

At the Ballymena celebration, guests from the Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and the Bahá’í Faith read

quotations from each of their religions which showed the shared belief in love, unity and peace.

At the end of the event the idea of exploring the setting up an Inter Faith Forum in Mid and East Antrim which would be under the umbrella of the Northern Ireland Inter faith Forum, was mooted. The NIIFF, in common with other Inter faith movements around the world, exists in order to encourage understanding and mutual respect between persons and groups from different religion and belief backgrounds.

A number of people signed up to the idea and anyone in the wider public who is interested in taking forward this concept

can phone the Ballymena Bahá’í contact number 028 2564 0287 to find out more.