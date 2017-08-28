Celebration time for Support Group

The Antrim Macular Support Group is set to mark the Macular Society’s 30th anniversary by raising awareness of macular disease at a specially-arranged birthday party.

The group is inviting people to attend and celebrate the leading sight loss charity’s landmark birthday on Friday, September 8, from 11am-12.30pm at Greystone Community Centre, on the town’s Ballycraigy Road.

Alongside the celebrations, the event aims to raise awareness of macular degeneration, which affects the central vision. More than 200 new cases are diagnosed every day. Visitors will be able to enjoy tea, coffee, cake and biscuits and members of the Antrim Support Group will also be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities and how it helps people with macular disease living locally.

The group meets at Greystone Community Centre on the second Friday morning of each month. It is one of more than 350 macular support groups all over the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

Kate McAllister, Antrim Macular Support Group volunteer, said: “We wanted to mark the Macular Society’s 30th birthday by raising awareness of macular disease and highlight the work of our group. The group is here for anyone affected by macular degeneration and we want as many people as possible to use it. If you have macular degeneration, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along to the party to find out more.”

For more details of the event or the Antrim Group, contact Emma on 028 9443 3052 or Kate on 07854 031 487.