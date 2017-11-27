Charity seeks input to health survey

National charity Action on Hearing Loss is inviting residents of Ballymena and Antrim with deafness and hearing loss to take part in some vital research on access to healthcare.

The survey will form a significant part of the research for an upcoming report on how accessible GP surgeries and other NHS services are.

Claire Lavery, Communications and Campaigns Manager at Action on Hearing Loss in Northern Ireland, said: “This survey is an opportunity for us to learn what people across Antrim with deafness and hearing loss experience when trying to access healthcare.

“We are campaigning for an Accessible Information Standard as exists in other parts of the United Kingdom, and this research will help us build our campaign, so please respond and tell us about your experiences.”

Action on Hearing Loss helps people confronting deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss to live the life they choose. The charity enables them to take control of their lives and remove the barriers in their way.

It also gives people support and care, develops technology and treatments, and campaigns for equality.

A previous report released by the charity found that more than a quarter of patients with hearing loss had left feeling unclear about their diagnosis, and that almost half had difficulty trying to make a short-notice appointment.

Action on Hearing Loss is now keen to find out if the situation has improved in Northern Ireland.

To complete the survey, please visit: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/accesstohealth2017. The survey will close on Monday, December 11.

For further information about Action on Hearing Loss or to become a member, visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk, contact the Action on Hearing Loss Information Service on 028 9023 9619 (freephone) or 028 9024 9462 (textphone) or email information.nireland@hearingloss.org.uk