Community called on to ‘Support the Shows’

UUP leader Robin Swann has called on the entire community to rally behind the constituency’s farming industry by attending the forthcoming annual agricultural shows including Ballymena.

Ballymena Agricultural Show 2017 will be held at Ballymena Showgrounds from Friday to Saturday, May 26-27 from 9am-5pm, with the main show on Saturday.

The annual agricultural event showcases all things country including a range of animals, trade stands and family entertainment. Mr Swann’s predecessor as North Antrim MLA, Dr Robert Coulter, served as President of Ballymena Show for three years.

Assemblyman Swann said: “I call on the North Antrim community to rally behind the constituency’s hard-pressed farming sector by supporting the forthcoming Ballymena and Ballymoney agricultural shows. There is one way in which everyone in the constituency can rally behind our farming families and that is by making a point of attending the two big agricultural shows.”