Community Focus Learning starts New Year with Open Day events

People from Ballymena and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to get an insight into IT at open days being held at the town’s Community Focus Learning Centre (CFL).

The events offer the chance for you to try out computers with no obligation to enroll on classes and are being held on Wednesday, January 11, and Friday, January 13, from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm and Wednesday also 6pm to 8pm at 26 Market Road, Ballymena.

If you want to get to grips with your new tablet, IPad, computer, or laptop, CFL, which is a registered charity, can help and for those who want to upskill, then there are courses available that can lead to qualifications.

Courses offered include - the five-week ‘Start IT Now introductory courses’ in Word Processing, Internet, Email, Spreadsheets, Database and Power Point; ECDL Essentials Three units L1 IT User fundamentals, Internet and Email, IT security for Users; ECDL Extra Four units L2 Word Processing Software, Spreadsheet software, Presentation software, Improving Productivity; and ECDL Advanced L3 Word Processing Software, Spreadsheet software, Presentation software, Database software, Improving Productivity Using IT.

If you wish to go down the secretarial route then you might want to look at the OCR qualifications such as OCR Cert L1-L3 in Word Processing and Text Production. There are a choice of one day, half day or weekly courses.

Recognised qualifications are available for everyone and at CFL individuals are given support according to their needs. CFL recognise one-size fits all does not work and aim to give individual support where necessary to enable participants to progress at a pace that suits them. To find out more about the Open Days call 02825821184 or email info@cflni.com