Council’s engagement event hits right note with primary pupils

Primary Seven pupils continue to be a focus for Mid and East Antrim Council’s Good Relations staff – with a recent engagement event for youngsters proving to be particularly noteworthy.

Council is carrying out a series of these Schools’ Engagement events for Primary 7 pupils in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne - the first of which took place in Ballymena January 16.

Mayor Audrey Wales said: “While this particular Good Relations initiative aims to give these young people a better understanding of Council, as well as an introduction to Good Relations, as they prepare to move to secondary education – that doesn’t stop it from being great fun.

“The aim is for young participants to feel confident and better equipped to engage in Good Relations activities after each event, with the one held in mid-January being an especially good example.

“The young people had an opportunity to not only enjoy the music on stage but also to take part in a fun and interactive workshop with the group, Beyond Skin, a creative team of professional artists who promote diversity.”

As well as Beyond Skin the ‘Orchestreds Refugies et amis’ also took to the stage with music representing refugees while the youngsters kept up the beat with accompanying drums and tambourines.

While the first event was at The Braid in Ballymena others have been arranged for Larne Town Hall and for Carrickfergus Amphitheatre. Over 1,100 children representing 30 schools are set to take part in the events which are supported by the Arts Council and the Executive through Council’s Good Relations Programme.

“Projects like this Schools Engagement Programme are significant and important to Council as we continue to Work Together to Create a Better Future for All,” said Mayor Wales.