Country Players ready to be ‘Just the Ticket’ on stage

Ballymena based amateur dramatic group, The Country Players, will be performing “Just the Ticket!” by John Waterhouse in Portrush Town Hall from Wednesday to Saturday, July 26-29.

This year’s Summer Theatre production is a farce set in Ballymena around the Lovelock family on the eve of daughter Ruby’s wedding.

Ashleigh Harbinson, as Ruby, is marrying accident-prone Gerald, played by Andrew McAuley.

Ruby’s parents, acted by Siobhan Lemon and Kenneth Rock, have differing opinions about how much the wedding should cost. Siobhan is making her debut with the Country Players, in the role of Ethel Lovelock and Kenneth Rock, who always entertains, this year uses his comic timing to perfection in the role of Harry Lovelock, a hard-pressed husband and

Ballymena traffic warden.

Mother-in-law, played by Margaret Ferguson and unwelcome visitor, Mervyn Dickey, add to the mix.

Sharon McConnell, Lydia Simpson, Alison Caldwell, Desi Ferguson, Dermot Lemon, Adam and Mark McAuley provide the much appreciated back stage support.

The group have extended thanks to Galgorm Parks and Glarryford YFC for the use of rehearsal premises.

For more information contact the Summer Theatre Box Office on 02870829539.