Craigdun raise funds for Macmillan

Craigdun Care Home have raised £454 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Home Manager, Maggie Jess and staff of Craigdun Care Home have presented Pamela Palmer Volunteer with Macmillan Cancer Care with a cheque for £454 for the charity.

The donation resulted from proceeds of the homes coffee morning and cake sale enjoyed by residents, relatives, and staff. Craigdun have thanked everyone who donated or attended the event.