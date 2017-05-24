Cullybackey College chalks up successes

The past few months have been both hectic and memorable for the students and staff of Cullybackey College.

In March, the College’s Romania team took part in a worthwhile and successful trip alongside ‘School Aid Romania’ with 10 students and two staff spending a week in Brasov, where they worked with people suffering from deprivation. They visited hospitals, orphanages, clinics and schools delivering food and aid they had shopped for. All members of the team self-funded their trip and completed numerous fundraising activities, with all funds going towards the aid they provided.

Cullybackey Colleges athletes attended the NEBSSA Athletic Finals at Antrim Stadium on May 4 th.

The team have thanked staff, students and wider College community who supported them in many ways towards raising the total of £6,487.97 and extended special thanks to the many local businesses who contributed prizes to the raffle at their Gala Dinner: Scott McGarry’s Gym, Lamont’s Butchers Cullybackey, Boyd Transport, Tullyglass House Hotel, Henderson’s Spar – Mallusk, Logan Hamill Car Sales Toomebridge, Antrim Autoparts Ltd, Peak Physique gym Ballymena, Frew’s Fish & Chip shop Ahoghill, Double Happiness Chinese takeaway Ballymena, Malone’s - Ballymena, Galgorm Castle Eagle Bar and Grill, Hillstown Farmshop Randalstown, Ben Logan’s Grocers Ahoghill, Fitness to Perfection Gym Cullybackey, The Brow Babe Ballymena, My oh My Beauticians Cullybackey, Mary Jane Fashions/Shoes – Portglenone.

The work carried out by the students was also acknowledged by Millennium Volunteers and all pupils were invited to a ceremony in Belfast City Hall to receive their 200+ Volunteer certificates.

In May, the College’s athletes performed wellin their various fields at the NEBSSA Athletic Finals at Antrim Stadium where there were stand-out performances by Ross Stevenson (Year Eight) and Adam Steele (Year 10).

Ross took gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m, where he was beaten by less than 600ths of a second. Ross also smashed the long standing Cullybackey College records in both the 100m (12.66 secs) and 200m (26.45 secs).

Cullybackey College's Ross Stevenson (r) who picked up gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m at the NEBSSA Athletic Finals at Antrim Stadium.

Adam battled his way to a silver medal in the 800m in a time of 2:23:10.

This month, the College’s GCSE Art Students put on their annual exhibition, successfully showcasing their art work to friends, family and the rest of the college community.

Cullybackey College GCSE Art student Brooke Heggarty pictured at the annual GCSE art exhibition in the school where she put some of her course work on display.

