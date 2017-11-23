Cullybackey guides take seats at Stormont

Guides from Cullybackey were among 120 Girl Guides from across Northern Ireland who attended Stormont for UK Parliament week to experience first-hand where and how political decisions in Northern Ireland are made.

During the week, which ran from November 13-19, the Girl Guides were involved in events and activities exploring what UK parliament means to them and their community, voicing their opinions on matters important to them.

To broaden their knowledge and make their experience even more memorable they received a guided tour of the Northern Ireland Assembly taking up positions of power in the Assembly room.

Arlene Foster, the DUP leader and MLA, Michelle McIlveen, both past Girlguiding members, spoke to the girls about their roles and their experiences of how Girlguiding had impacted on them and provided a positive influence, empowering them to make a difference.

The girls were also given the opportunity to ask questions on issues important to them, learning the reasoning behind parliament’s actions and what it’s like to hold a position of power.