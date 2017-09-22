Cullybackey photographer releases fourth book

A Cullybackey photographer has just released his fourth landscape photography book.

‘The Causeway Coast’ by Steven Hanna, who is the 2017 PPANI Landscape Photographer of the Year, is a full-colour hardback featuring 140 stunning images providing a stunning pictorial journey along that famous coastline.

submitted image

Hidden bays, secluded harbours, sandy beaches, ruined castles and a UNESCO World Heritage Site all play their role in Steven’s latest photographic adventure.

Steven has spent many years exploring the Causeway Coast, visiting and re-visiting locations such as the Giant’s Causeway, the hidden gems of Portmoon and Portcoon and the vistas of Murlough Bay and Torr Head.

Most of the photographs in this book have been shot during the ‘magic hours’ when the light is soft and creates a beautiful warmth to the landscape. His rambling journey along this scenic spectacular, is told in more than 140 stunning images representing the discovery of an ever-changing landscape and the geological marvel of a coast rich in fossils and perfect natural design. ‘The Causeway Coast’ by Steven Hanna is published by Halsgrove Publishing, priced £16.99.